Video: Juventus take the early lead in the Torino derby

February 18, 2022 - 8:12 pm

Matthijs De Ligt has headed Juventus into the early lead against Torino, outjumping his rivals in just the 13th minute of play.

The visitors had just had an early chance to take the lead, but they failed to get the finishing touch inside the box, and we hit them on the counter. Adrien Rabiot had gone close just moments earlier, before placing his effort just wide of the post.

We did manage to break the deadlock early however after Juan Cuadrado’s corner was found by De Ligt at the back post to head it home.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

We beat Torino 4-0 in the same fixture a couple years back, and that scoreline has been in my head all day, and with this start we could well match that result.

Patrick

Avatar

