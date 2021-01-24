Serie A, Videos

Video: Juventus take the lead but luck played it’s part

January 24, 2021 - 12:25 pm

Juventus have taken the lead early into the first-half against Bologna, but the goalkeeper will be cursing his luck.

The Old Lady piled forwards on the counter-attack, with Wojciech Szczesny’s long throw starting off the move, and while Arthur took the shot on, the collision off the defender took it to the other side of the goal allowing the Bologna shot-stopper zero chance of saving.

Bologna haven’t been completely over-run so far, but Juve’s goal certainly wasn’t against the run of play.

