Video: Juventus take the lead thanks to VAR penalty decision

Juventus have taken the lead against Lazio, with Leo Bonucci making no mistake in scoring from the penalty spot.

Play had initially been allowed to continue after Alvaro Morata went down inside the box, with initial viewing appearing to show the defender clearing the ball, only for VAR to show that he missed the ball completely before taking the Spaniard’s feet away.

Bonucci wasn’t to turn down the opportunity either, showing just why is the captain by keeping a cool head to beat Pepe Reina in goal.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

There is still plenty of work to be done, but the lead will come as a boost after we lost Danilo moments before to injury.

Patrick