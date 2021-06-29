Video: Juventus target Paul Pogba scores wondergoal at Euro 2020

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus almost every season since leaving the club back in 2016, and his performances at Euro 2020 will certainly not have deterred us.
The 28 year-old was one of Les Bleus top performers this summer, although being unable to send his team through to the quarter-final stages after their elimination by Switzerland last night, despite his goal putting them 3-1 up with 15 minutes left of normal play to run.
Pogba picked up the ball in space some distance from goal, but he lays it it up towards goal to half-volley his effort straight into the top corner, well out of reach of the Swiss shot-stopper.
Should Pogba give up on United and make his return to Turin this summer?
Patrick
