Gianluca Scamacca
Video: Juventus target Scamacca on target for Italy under-21

May 31, 2021 - 11:59 pm

Juventus have been linked with a move to sign Genoa striker Gianluca Scamacca in recent months, and while he was on the scoresheet for Italy’s Under-21 side this evening, it wasn’t enough.

The Azzurri were eliminated after extra-time, with Scamacca’s goal having helped us to rescue extra-time, but thanks to a red card shortly after the 90 minutes, our side didn’t have enough to qualify for the semi-final stage.


Pictures courtesy of UEFA.TV

Should Juve be looking into bringing Scamacca in this summer to challenge for a first-team role?

