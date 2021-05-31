Video: Juventus target Scamacca on target for Italy under-21

Juventus have been linked with a move to sign Genoa striker Gianluca Scamacca in recent months, and while he was on the scoresheet for Italy’s Under-21 side this evening, it wasn’t enough.

The Azzurri were eliminated after extra-time, with Scamacca’s goal having helped us to rescue extra-time, but thanks to a red card shortly after the 90 minutes, our side didn’t have enough to qualify for the semi-final stage.



Pictures courtesy of UEFA.TV

Should Juve be looking into bringing Scamacca in this summer to challenge for a first-team role?

Patrick