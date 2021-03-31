Video: Juventus target scores cheeky chip on international duty

Supposed Juventus target Odsonne Edouard has added to his fine goalscoring record for the France Under-21 side this evening with a cheeky chipped effort.

The Celtic striker times his run perfectly to beat the Iceland Under-21 defence, and he takes one touch before neatly scooping his effort over the incoming goalkeeper.

🇫🇷💪 Le joli but d'Odsonne Édouard ! D'un subtil ballon piqué, le joueur du Celtic permet aux Bleuets de faire le break face à l'Islande #U21EURO #ISLFRA ▶ Suivez Islande – France en direct : https://t.co/kgGfgxOXo1 pic.twitter.com/UfbJuiUzZL — France tv sport (@francetvsport) March 31, 2021





Juve and AC Milan were claimed by CalcioMercato to be considering a move for the 23 year-old in the winter window, and with just 12 months left to run on his contract come in the summer, a move looks extremely likely.

