Video: Juventus target scores cheeky chip on international duty

March 31, 2021 - 7:31 pm

Supposed Juventus target Odsonne Edouard has added to his fine goalscoring record for the France Under-21 side this evening with a cheeky chipped effort.

The Celtic striker times his run perfectly to beat the Iceland Under-21 defence, and he takes one touch before neatly scooping his effort over the incoming goalkeeper.



Pictures courtesy of UEFA.tv & France TV Sport

Juve and AC Milan were claimed by CalcioMercato to be considering a move for the 23 year-old in the winter window, and with just 12 months left to run on his contract come in the summer, a move looks extremely likely.

