Lorenzo Lucca
Club News

Video – Juventus target scores for Italy U21 against against Sweden

October 13, 2021 - 5:30 pm

In the last few weeks, Lorenzo Lucca’s name has been heavily linked with Juventus. The young giant is currently enjoying a stellar start to his Serie B campaign with Pisa.

The striker earned a call from Italy U21, and he repaid Paolo Nicolato’s trust by scoring his the Azzurrini’s lone goal in the Euro U21 qualifier against Sweden.

The center forward was standing in front of goal to pounce on a cross from Genoa’s Nicoò Rovella (who is owned by the Old Lady).

The Scandinavians scored an injury time equalizer, as the match ended 1-1.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

sandro

“ManuAlex” – Del Piero launches a new book dedicated to young football fans

October 13, 2021

An early Juventus probable formation for Roma encounter

October 13, 2021

Moggi rules out Donnarumma to Juventus and credits himself for Raiola’s rise

October 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.