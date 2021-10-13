Video – Juventus target scores for Italy U21 against against Sweden

In the last few weeks, Lorenzo Lucca’s name has been heavily linked with Juventus. The young giant is currently enjoying a stellar start to his Serie B campaign with Pisa.

The striker earned a call from Italy U21, and he repaid Paolo Nicolato’s trust by scoring his the Azzurrini’s lone goal in the Euro U21 qualifier against Sweden.

The center forward was standing in front of goal to pounce on a cross from Genoa’s Nicoò Rovella (who is owned by the Old Lady).

The Scandinavians scored an injury time equalizer, as the match ended 1-1.