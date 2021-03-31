Videos

Video: Juventus target volleys from distance to double lead for Turkey

March 31, 2021 - 5:02 am

Hakan Calhanoglu has scored a delightful volley from outside the box to put Turkey 2-0 up against Latvia this evening.

The AC Milan midfielder is believed to be on the radar of Juventus and Man United this summer, as reported in IlBianoconero, when his current contract will expire.

It remains to be seen where he will be playing next season, but it could well be that he travels to the European Championships not knowing which club he will play for afterwards.

Calhanoglu appears to be playing without distractions however, and his latest goal for Turkey will certainly not deter any followers.


Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

Would the midfielder be an asset to our current squad?

Patrick

