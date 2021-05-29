Club News

Video – Juventus thank Andrea Pirlo for the emotions

May 29, 2021 - 5:30 pm

Before announcing the official return of Max Allegri, Juventus gave Andrea Pirlo his marching orders on Friday.

The Maestro endured a tough first managerial season, as the Bianconeri failed to win the Scudetto for the first time in 10 years.

Nonetheless, he didn’t leave the club empty-handed, as he won the Italian Super Cup, Coppa Italia, and sealed a dramatic Top four finish.

The club’s official Twitter account greeted the departing coach with a video showcasing some of his best moments from his lone season at the helm.

