Video – Juventus thank Andrea Pirlo for the emotions

Before announcing the official return of Max Allegri, Juventus gave Andrea Pirlo his marching orders on Friday.
The Maestro endured a tough first managerial season, as the Bianconeri failed to win the Scudetto for the first time in 10 years.
Nonetheless, he didn’t leave the club empty-handed, as he won the Italian Super Cup, Coppa Italia, and sealed a dramatic Top four finish.
The club’s official Twitter account greeted the departing coach with a video showcasing some of his best moments from his lone season at the helm.
Good luck, @Pirlo_official and thank you for these emotions! 🏆🏆⚪⚫
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 28, 2021
