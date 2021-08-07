Video – Juventus thank Demiral for his service amidst transfer move

Two years following his move from Sassuolo, Merih Demiral left Juventus towards Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.
The Turkey international struggled with injuries and a lack of playing time during his time in Turin, but remains a promising defender.
The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account thanked the 23-year-old for his service with a compilation video that included some of his best bits at the club.
The montage naturally contained several sliding tackles, as well as some physical duels.
Official | @MerihDemiral joins @Atalanta_BC on loan. Good luck, Merih!
➡️ https://t.co/mudoDPkAyv pic.twitter.com/beyra9lDvQ
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 6, 2021
No Comments