Video – Juventus thank Demiral for his service amidst transfer move

August 7, 2021 - 4:00 pm

Two years following his move from Sassuolo, Merih Demiral left Juventus towards Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

The Turkey international struggled with injuries and a lack of playing time during his time in Turin, but remains a promising defender.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account thanked the 23-year-old for his service with a compilation video that included some of his best bits at the club.

The montage naturally contained several sliding tackles, as well as some physical duels.

