Video – Juventus thank Fabio Paratici for his services

We see compilation videos of football players on daily basis. Even coaches get their share of it at times. But a montage containing the “best moments” of a sporting director must be a much more challenging task.
After the announcement of his departure on Wednsesday, Juve’s official Twitter account released a video thanking Fabio Paratici for his services throughout eleven years.
So we have several footages for the man with Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved – including one where the three of them are awkwardly holding the Scudetto trophy – and some moments with his marquee signings, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt.
Anyway, thanks Fabio!
It has been an extraordinary 11 years.
Thank you, Fabio. pic.twitter.com/uP1P257VkZ
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 26, 2021
