Video – Juventus thank Fabio Paratici for his services

We see compilation videos of football players on daily basis. Even coaches get their share of it at times. But a montage containing the “best moments” of a sporting director must be a much more challenging task.

After the announcement of his departure on Wednsesday, Juve’s official Twitter account released a video thanking Fabio Paratici for his services throughout eleven years.

So we have several footages for the man with Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved – including one where the three of them are awkwardly holding the Scudetto trophy – and some moments with his marquee signings, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt.

Anyway, thanks Fabio!