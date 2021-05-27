Club News

Video – Juventus thank Fabio Paratici for his services

May 28, 2021 - 12:00 am

We see compilation videos of football players on daily basis. Even coaches get their share of it at times. But a montage containing the “best moments” of a sporting director must be a much more challenging task.

After the announcement of his departure on Wednsesday, Juve’s official Twitter account released a video thanking Fabio Paratici for his services throughout eleven years.

So we have several footages for the man with Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved – including one where the three of them are awkwardly holding the Scudetto trophy – and some moments with his marquee signings, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt.

Anyway, thanks Fabio!

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Chiellini expects international retirement following Euro 2020

May 27, 2021
Szczesny

Two EPL clubs could be interested in Szczesny, as Juve try to land Donnarumma

May 27, 2021
Umberto Agnelli

17 years after his passing, Juventus pay tribute to Umberto Agnelli

May 27, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.