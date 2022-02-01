Video – Juventus thank Rodrigo Bentancur for his 181 appearances

After completing a deadline day switch to Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham Hotspur, the official Juventus Twitter account dropped a compilation video to thank Rodrigo Bentancur for his contribution at the club.

The Uruguayan joined the Bianconeri from Boca Juniors back in 2017, and made 181 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring three goals and providing 18 assists in the process.

The midfielder’s form dropped in the last year or so, thus, he’ll be looking to reignite his young career in North London.