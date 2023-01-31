Video – Juventus thank Weston McKennie with compilation video

Yesterday, Weston McKennie complete a loan transfer from Juventus to Leeds United which could become permanent on certain conditions.
The Bianconeri bid the USMNT star farewell in a compilation video posted on the club’s Twitter account while thanking him for two and a half years of service.
The montage included some of the midfielder’s goals during his time in Turin, including his strikes against Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica this season. But his most memorable goal remains the one scored against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in 2020.
Thank you for everything, @WMckennie 🪄🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9gD1103a42
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 30, 2023
