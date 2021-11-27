Video: Juventus throw it back to 2018 to re-live win over Atalanta

Juventus are set to take on Atalanta this weekend in Serie A, and the club’s official website decided to build-up to that by sharing highlights from a recent victory.

We beat our rivals 2-0 back in March 2018, with Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi’s goals proving the difference, before we went onto lift seventh consecutive league title in a row that term.

Both players have of course departed the club since, but both served us well during their time with the club, and I’m sure they would both be cheering us on when we face our rivals once again on Saturday.

Patrick