Video: Juventus to send powerful message about violence during Atalanta clash

November 25, 2021 - 10:02 pm

Juventus are sending a message about violence when they take on Atalanta this weekend in Serie A, after statistics emerged to claim that 1 in 3 women has been subjected to violence.

The Old Lady are no secret to standing up for what is wrong in the world, and this time they are looking to raise awareness for women.

They will mark a third of the seats at the weekend in yellow to highlight the amount of women that have been affected by this.

It will be interesting to see the reaction to the event, although the fixture itself will of course play centre stage with two of the biggest clubs in the country set to go head-to-head, but I’ve no doubt that the club will find a way to highlight their campaign.

Patrick

