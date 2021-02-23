Club News

Video – Juventus to star in a new Amazon Docuseries

February 23, 2021 - 4:30 pm

In an exciting news for Juventus fans, the Bianconeri will star in an upcoming Amazon original docuseries.

The club has announced the official news through its twitter account.

The series will be titled “All or nothing: Juventus” and will be released in 2021.

The tweet included a short video preview which will undoubtedly make the fans pumped out.

The documentary will apparently take the viewer to the team’s locker rooms and the training sessions as well as other exclusive scenes from inside the club’s offices.

The Old Lady had previously released a similar docuseries in coordination with Netflix.

