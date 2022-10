While September was anything but pleasant for Juventus, the club’s YouTube channel picked up some of the best plays from the month.

Mattia Perin was serving between the posts in the absence of Wojciech Szczensy, and proved to be the best player of the month. He was also the star of the montage which includes three of his saves.

Arkadiuz Milik also features thanks to his goals against Fiorentina and Benfica, while Weston McKennie and Gleison Bremer had an entry each.