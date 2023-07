Following the cancellation of the first friendly of the pre-season (against Barcelona), Juventus traveled to Los Angeles for the second part of the US tour.

The Bianconeri held a morning training session at the LMU center in LA. But there was a surprise in store for Max Allegri’s men as an all-too-familiar face dropped by to say hello.

Legendary Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini currently plays for LAFC, so he took the opportunity to greet his old comrades.