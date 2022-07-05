While the rest of the squad stopped by to greet the Roma supporters, Nicolò Zaniolo decided to give them the cold shoulder as his car drove past the Giallorossi crowd on the first day of pre-season.

The Italian is heavily linked with a transfer to Juventus, so he probably wanted to avoid questions regarding his future from his current supporters.

Italian media considered this gesture as another clue on the player’s future, which appears to be further away from the capital.