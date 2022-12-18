allegri locatelli
Video – Juventus travel diaries: Bianconeri land in London ahead of Arsenal friendly

December 18, 2022 - 8:30 am

On Saturday, Juventus won their first friendly test of the winter break by beating Arsenal with two unanswered goals at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The club’s official YouTube channel provided us with some exclusive footage of the trip from Turin to the English capital.

The montage featured a funny exchange between Mattia Perin and Manuel Locatelli. The goalkeeper was boasting of his English skills in front of the camera, but the midfielder managed to come back with a swift reply.

