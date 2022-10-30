McKennie Juventus Empoli
Club News

Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip

October 30, 2022 - 8:00 am

Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series.

The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi.

After arriving to Lecce, Max Allegri’s men met with a small host of Juventus supporters who were thrilled with the opportunity.

The Old Lady emerged victorious on Saturday thanks to a lone goal from Nicolò Fagioli.

