Club News

Video – Juventus Twitter celebrate Federico Gatti’s 25th birthday

June 24, 2023 - 7:00 pm

On Saturday, Federico Gatti is celebrating his 25th birthday. The defender is currently enjoying his summer vacation along with his Juventus teammate Dusan Vlahovic.

The club’s official Twitter account sent its best wishes to the Italian with a video montage that includes some of his happiest moments with the Bianconeri.

The compilation features his winner against Sporting in the Europa League and his last-gasp equalizer against Sevilla in the first leg of the semifinals, in addition to a host of defensive interceptions.

Avatar

