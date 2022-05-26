Video – Juventus U-19 advance to Primavera Semi Finals with last-gasp winner

On Tuesday, Juventus U-19 took took on Atalanta U-19 in the playoffs of the Primavera Championship. La Dea finished 4th in the league standings while the Bianconeri landed in 5th. Therefore, the two sides went head-to-head for a spot in the championship’s Semi Finals against Roma.

The Old Lady took the lead early in the second half thanks to Samuel Mbangula. But Mustapha Cisse equalized for the Orobici.

Nevertheless, Leonardo Cerri came off the bench to deliver the last-gasp winner and put Juventus in the final four, setting up a meeting against the Giallorossi on Friday.