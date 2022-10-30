Juventus U19
Video – Juventus U-19 complete stunning Youth League comeback in Lisbon

October 30, 2022 - 10:00 am

While the senior squad found little success in Lisbon, Juventus U-19 completed a memorable come-from-behind victory against Benfica in midweek.

The Portuguese ended the first half with a healthy 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Hugo Felix.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri scored three goals in the second half, including a scorcher from Samuel MBangula and a Luis Hasa brace, to bring all three points back to Turin.

The Italians have now sealed their qualification to the next stage, but will try to secure top spot when they host PSG next week.

