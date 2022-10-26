Video – Juventus U-19 dismantle Cagliari with six goals

Last Friday, Juventus U-19 hosted Cagliari in U-19 at the Vinovo training centre in the ninth round of the Primavera 1 division.

The young Bianconeri punished their Sardinians visitors with six unanswered goals, including a fabulous effort from 17-year-old sensation Kenan Yidliz.

Paolo Montero’s men have now restored their lead on top of the standings with 20 points, with their goal difference giving them the edge over Roma and Frosinone.

Check out all the goals in the video below.