After beating Atalanta U-19 in the playoffs earlier this week, Juventus U-19 booked their ticket in the Semi Finals of the Primavera Championship.

Unfortunately for the young Bianconeri, they failed to reach the finals after falling short against Roma U-19 on Friday.

The Giallorossi broke the deadlock just before the halftime whistle via Filippo Tripi, before adding the second through Vicar at the 77th minute, spelling the end of the adventure for Andrea Bonatti’s youngsters.