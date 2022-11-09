Video – Juventus U-19 pick up a point in Primavera Derby d’Italia

While the senior squads clashed on Sunday, Juventus U-19 and Inter U-19 also met in Turin for the Primavera’s version for the Derby d’Italia.

The first half at Vinovo training ground ended goalless, but the Bianconeri broke the deadlock from the spot through Luis Hasa in the 65th minute. However, Nikola Iliev replied in the same manner in the 82nd minute.

Finally Kenan Yildiz almost delivered the winner for Paolo Montero’s men, but his shot crashed against the woodwork, ending the big clash in a draw.