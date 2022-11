On the final matchday of the UEFA Youth League group stage, Juventus U-19 hosted PSG U-19 in Turin in what turned out to be a thriller.

At the 90th minute, the French were leading 4-1, but the Bianconeri pounced on their numerical advantage to pull off an incredible comeback by scoring thrice in the dying minutes to end the match in a 4-4 draw.

The Parisians still clung to the group’s top spot, but Paolo Montero’s men qualified to the next stage as runners-up.