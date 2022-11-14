Video – Juventus U-19 suffer tough defeat in Roma

On Saturday, Roma U-19 hosted Juventus U-19 in the Italian capital for an encounter between the two top sides in the Primavera 1 table.
While the Bianconeri managed to take an early lead through their defender Lorenzo Dellavalle, the Giallorossi turned the result upside down.
Samuel Mbangula equalized the scoring for Paolo Montero’s men, but the home side scored thrice to inflect a 5-2 defeat upon their visitors and open a five-point gap on top of the table.
LA CAPOLISTA NON SBAGLIA 🙌🏻
Match spettacolare #RomaJuventus: Montero non riesce nel sorpasso a Guidi bianconeri scivolano a -5 dalla vetta restando a quota 24 ⏸️
⚽️ 3’ Dellavalle, 28’ Satriano, 40’ Cassano, 48’ Mbangula, 51’ Cherubini, 58’ Pagano, 78’ Satriano#Sportitalia pic.twitter.com/iouK7Vs7TS
— Sportitalia (@tvdellosport) November 12, 2022
