Montero
Club News

Video – Juventus U-19 suffer tough defeat in Roma

November 14, 2022 - 6:00 pm

On Saturday, Roma U-19 hosted Juventus U-19 in the Italian capital for an encounter between the two top sides in the Primavera 1 table.

While the Bianconeri managed to take an early lead through their defender Lorenzo Dellavalle, the Giallorossi turned the result upside down.

Samuel Mbangula equalized the scoring for Paolo Montero’s men, but the home side scored thrice to inflect a 5-2 defeat upon their visitors and open a five-point gap on top of the table.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kean

Player Ratings for Juventus: Italian media select Kean as MOTM against Lazio

November 14, 2022
Kostic

Max Allegri offers reassuring updates on winger’s condition

November 14, 2022

The full program for Juventus during the winter break

November 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.