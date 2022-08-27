Video – Juventus U-23 officially changes name

In 2018, Juventus once again acted as pioneers in Italian football by launching the first ever U-23 squad in the country, allowing their promising youngsters to earn vital experience by facing professional footballers in Serie C.

Four years after its inauguration, the squad has officially changed its name from “Juventus U-23” to “Juventus Next Gen” as announced by the club.

The goal behind the change is underlining the objectives behind the project which is the development of young promising players.