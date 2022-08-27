Club News

Video – Juventus U-23 officially changes name

August 27, 2022 - 9:45 am

In 2018, Juventus once again acted as pioneers in Italian football by launching the first ever U-23 squad in the country, allowing their promising youngsters to earn vital experience by facing professional footballers in Serie C.

Four years after its inauguration, the squad has officially changed its name from “Juventus U-23” to “Juventus Next Gen” as announced by the club.

The goal behind the change is underlining the objectives behind the project which is the development of young promising players.

Avatar

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 27, 2022 at 10:00 am

    develop young players, then get a coach that can`t coach and loan them out and sell them. what a great system!

    • Leave a Reply

