Video – Juventus U19 beat Malmo under the snow in UEFA Youth League

It was a memorable European midweek for Juventus. While the men’s team secured top spot in their Champions League group, the Women earned a vital away draw at Chelsea.

Nevertheless, the U19 also delivered a brilliant performance, beating Malmo 4-1 to top their UEFA Youth League group with an incredible tally of 16 points.

The youngsters turned up the heat despite the heavy snows that ravaged the pitch at the Continassa training group, and Leonardo Cerri was the star of the show, putting his stamp on the victory with a personal brace.