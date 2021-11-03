Club News

Video – Juventus U19 beat Zenit in UEFA Youth League with a familiar result

November 3, 2021 - 2:15 pm

On Wednesday night, Juve’s first team secured their spot in the Champions League Round of 16 thanks to a 4-2 victory over Zenit.

But earlier in the day, the Bianconeri’s U19 side had beaten their Russian counterparts in the exact same result.

The Italian side enjoyed a thrilling first half, scoring three unanswered goals thanks to Samuel Iling-Junior, Gabriele Mulazzi and Ange Josuè Chibozo.

Zenit’s performance improved in the second period, as they found the back of the net twice, but Juventus also added to their tally in courtesy of Bayren Strijdonck.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Italian newspapers rightfully pick Dybala as man of the match in their player ratings

November 3, 2021
pirlo

Andrea Pirlo reportedly monitored by two Crosstown rivals

November 3, 2021
allegri

Max Allegri unsatisfied with Zenit’s late consolation goal

November 3, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.