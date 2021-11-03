Video – Juventus U19 beat Zenit in UEFA Youth League with a familiar result

On Wednesday night, Juve’s first team secured their spot in the Champions League Round of 16 thanks to a 4-2 victory over Zenit.

But earlier in the day, the Bianconeri’s U19 side had beaten their Russian counterparts in the exact same result.

The Italian side enjoyed a thrilling first half, scoring three unanswered goals thanks to Samuel Iling-Junior, Gabriele Mulazzi and Ange Josuè Chibozo.

Zenit’s performance improved in the second period, as they found the back of the net twice, but Juventus also added to their tally in courtesy of Bayren Strijdonck.