In the 22nd round of the Primavera 1 league, Juventus U19 hosted Sampdoria U19 in what was a closely contested affair.

The Bianconeri took the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to a clinical finish from left-winger Filippo Pagnucco.

Before the half-time break, Juventus striker Diego Pugno found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and made no mistake in his finishing.

In the second half, the visitors pulled one back thanks to Massimo Langella in the 60th minute, but their comeback hopes took a major blow when Nico Valisena earned his marching orders for a second bookable offense.

In the end, Paolo Montero’s men held to their lead to earn a valuable win. They now sit 9th in the standings with 31 points.