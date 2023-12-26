In their latest fixture in the Primavera 1 league, Juventus U19 took on Monza U19 away from home.

The hosts ran riots in the first half, heading towards the interval with a comfortable three-goal cushion.

But while many considered Monza’s win done and dusted, Paolo Montero’s men climbed back to earn a point.

Filippo Pagnuco launched the Bianconeri uprising. Alessio Vacca then scored the second in the 83rd minute. Finally, Augusto Owusu netted the valuable equalizer in the 93rd minute.