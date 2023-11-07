On Sunday, Juventus U19 traveled to the Italian capital to take on Roma U19 in the Primavera 1 league.

The Giallorossi found the breakthrough in the 21st minute thanks to Luigi Cherubini. Nevertheless, Paolo Montero’s men turned the script upside-down in the final 15 minutes.

The Bianconeri earned two spot kicks and were both successfully executed by Alessio Vacca.

Juventus now sit fifth in the Primavera standings with 16 points from nine fixtures. Inter remain in the lead with 23 points.