Video – Juventus U19 earn draw in Lecce despite two red cards

On Saturday, Juventus U19 earned a valuable draw away from home against Primavera league leaders Lecce U19. The Bianconeri were reduced to nine men as Maresca and Safona were both sent off, but still managed to escape with a draw.

Dean Huijsen failed to clear an aerial ball properly, gifting the home side the lead in the second half. Nonetheless, Riccardo Turicchia picked up Lorenzo Anghele with a wonderful assist for the equalizer.

Paulo Montero’s men currently sit sixth in the Primavera 1 table.