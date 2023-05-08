Montero
Club News

Video – Juventus U19 earn draw in Lecce despite two red cards

May 8, 2023 - 12:00 pm

On Saturday, Juventus U19 earned a valuable draw away from home against Primavera league leaders Lecce U19. The Bianconeri were reduced to nine men as Maresca and Safona were both sent off, but still managed to escape with a draw.

Dean Huijsen failed to clear an aerial ball properly, gifting the home side the lead in the second half. Nonetheless, Riccardo Turicchia picked up Lorenzo Anghele with a wonderful assist for the equalizer.

Paulo Montero’s men currently sit sixth in the Primavera 1 table.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Iling-Junior

Vlahovic, Iling-Junior and the most interesting stats from Atalanta vs Juventus

May 8, 2023
Samuel Iling-Junior

Juventus make a decision on Iling-Junior’s U20 World Cup participation

May 8, 2023
Vlahovic

“Absolutely unacceptable” – FIFA president condemns Vlahovic racial abuse

May 8, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.