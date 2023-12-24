Juventus U19 hosted Future Falcons at the Allianz Stadium for a fixture in the Al-Abtal Cup, a tournament that features young squads from all around the globe.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock when Michele Scienza picked up Filippo Grosso with a clever ball. The latter finished the play with a low shot towards the far post. Giorgi then made it 2-0, directing a corner kick towards goal with a clinical header.

Paolo Montero’s men had a host of promising chances to add to their tally, but were wasteful in front of goal. Eventually, they gave away a spot kick allowing their Saudi foes to pull one back in added time.