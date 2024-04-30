At the Juventus Training center in Vinovo, Juventus U19 hosted Torino U19 for the Primavera edition of the Derby della Mole.

The Bianconeri had the bulk of the chances, and took the lead early on thanks to a clinical header from 17-year-old Spanish defender Javier Gil.

Paolo Mentero’s men kept pressing to secure the result and eventually doubled their lead when Tommaso Mancini set up Michele Scienza with a deft back-heel assist.

Nevertheless, Juventus remain 11th in the Primavera league standings, with 39 points from 31 fixtures.