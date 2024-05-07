At the Stadio Stadio Ferruccio Chittolina, Genoa U19 hosted Juventus U19 in the Primavera 1 league on Sunday.

The Grifone dominated the action from the very start and scored thrice in the first half through Yoan Bornozusov, Marco Romano and Fabio Parravacini, as the Bianconeri defenses failed to contain their opponents’ onslaught.

In the second half, Diego Pugno pulled one back for the visitors from the post to end the match in a 3-1 result.

Paolo Montero’s men are now 12th in the table with 39 points from 32 matches. They only have two remaining rounds to improve their position.