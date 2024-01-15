At the club’s training ground in Vinovo, Juventus U19 managed to beat their rivals Inter U19 in the Primavera’s version of the Derby’Italia.

In what was a closely-contested affair, Paolo Montero’s men prevailed thanks to a second-half strike from 17-year-old wonder boy Michele Scienza.

The attacking midfielder found some space between the lines and sent a low drive towards the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The Bianconeri are now 10th in the Primavera standings, while the Nerazzurri remain the league leaders at the end of the first half of the season.