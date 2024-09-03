In the third round of the Primavera league, Udinese U20 played hosts for Juventus U20 in what turned out to be a complete rooting.
The Zebrette broke the deadlock early on, but it only instigated the visitors who viciously responded by scoring six goals.
Diego Pugno was the author of a brace, while Andrei Florea, Michele Scienza, Gianmarco Di Biase and Alessandro Ventre were also on the scoresheet.
Francesco Magnanelli’s men have now collected seven goals from their first three league outings.
No Comments