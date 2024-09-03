In the third round of the Primavera league, Udinese U20 played hosts for Juventus U20 in what turned out to be a complete rooting.

The Zebrette broke the deadlock early on, but it only instigated the visitors who viciously responded by scoring six goals.

Diego Pugno was the author of a brace, while Andrei Florea, Michele Scienza, Gianmarco Di Biase and Alessandro Ventre were also on the scoresheet.

Francesco Magnanelli’s men have now collected seven goals from their first three league outings.