Video – Juventus Ultras held a protest during Milan clash

While the new Juventus management inherited several on and off the field issues, an internal conflict with the club’s Ultras groups can be added to the list.

During last evening’s clash against Milan, the Ultras made their voice heard by holding several protests. While one was directed against the FIGC and the organizing bodies of the sport, another was against the Bianconeri’s hierarchy.

This has been a long-lasting feud between the management and the Curva Sud in relation to ticket prices and some restrictions.