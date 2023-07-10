Video – Juventus unveil the away jersey for the 2023/24 campaign

While the home jersey had been released back in May, Juventus have finally unveiled the away jersey for the 2023/24 campaign. The new Adidas shirt is primarily white with Pink vertical strips.

The Bianconeri introduced the new jersey in a video posted on the club’s official account. The Monte Rosa is the main inspiration behind the new kit.

The short video featured Juventus stars Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli and Juventus Women stalwart Martina Rosucci amongst others.