Juventus have finally unveiled their new home jersey through a video posted on the club’s official X account.
While the club and their kit manufacturer Adidas have opted for slightly flamboyant designs in recent years, they went for a more traditional shirt this time.
The unveiling adopted Neil Armstrong’s moon landing as a theme, adding the iconic line: “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Juventus fans can already order the new shirt on the club’s online store.
ONE small step for man, ONE giant leap for mankind. 🌕⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/VICpbzhdco
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 16, 2024
No Comments