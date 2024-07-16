Juventus have finally unveiled their new home jersey through a video posted on the club’s official X account.

While the club and their kit manufacturer Adidas have opted for slightly flamboyant designs in recent years, they went for a more traditional shirt this time.

The unveiling adopted Neil Armstrong’s moon landing as a theme, adding the iconic line: “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Juventus fans can already order the new shirt on the club’s online store.