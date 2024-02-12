Ahead of tonight’s encounter against Udinese, the official Juventus X account recalled the two clubs’ meeting at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin back in the 2008/09 campaign.

This encounter was settled by Amauri’s 67th strike. The Italo-Brazilian had completed a summer transfer from Palermo worth 22 million euros, and managed to open his account for the club on his first home appearance.

Mohamed Sissoko tried a daring run towards the goal but was intercepted by the defenders. Nevertheless, Amauri was there to pounce on the loose ball, drilling a low shot past the goalkeeper.