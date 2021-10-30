Video: Juventus will be cursing their luck as Simeone doubles Verona’s lead

Giovanni Simeone is in the form of his life as highlighted by this amazing strike to leave Juventus trailing Verona by 2-0 early on.

The Argentine international has upped his tally to 11 for the season after completing his brace this afternoon inside the opening 15 minutes of play, and will now be hoping he can land a hat-trick against one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

You can have little complaint about the strike, with his effort clearing Wojciech Szczesny who had no chance of stopping it.

WHAT A STRIKE 🚀 GIOVANNI SIMEONE WITH TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uChQuJFYqK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 30, 2021

The players need to find some real fight to get us back into this, and really cannot afford to suffer any more setbacks.

Patrick