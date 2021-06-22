Video – Juventus win their first eSport trophy

Juventus may have fell shortly this year in the actual world, but the club seems to be doing much better in the digital universe.

The Bianconeri’s YouTube channel posted a video of the team’s match against AS Monaco in the final of the Football Pro IQONIC challenge.

The trio of players won the decisive encounter against the French side in a 3-1 result, as the Old Lady wins her first major eSports trophy.

If you’re wondering who scored the goals, Cristiano Ronaldo had a brace, whilst Federico Chiesa and Aleksandr Golovin were also on the scoresheet.