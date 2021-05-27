Club News

Video – Juventus wish a happy birthday for Juan Cuadrado

May 27, 2021 - 8:00 pm

On Wednesday, Juan Cuadrado celebrated his 33th birthday. Despite advancing in age, the Colombian enjoyed one of his best seasons on a personal level.

La Vespa was an absolute assist-machine, creating 19 goals for his teammates in all competitions.

Moreover, he led his side’s charge for the vital victory against Inter on Matchday 37, scoring a crucial brace in the process.

Juventus honored their player with a compilation video on the club’s official YouTube channel, which naturally included lots of dribbles, as well as numerous assists.

