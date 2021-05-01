Video: Juventus wish a Happy Birthday on legend Leo Bonucci

May 1, 2021 - 9:51 am

Juventus defender Leo Bonucci will be enjoying his 34th birthday today as we prepare to take on Udinese tomorrow.

The Italian international has won eight scudetto with the Old Lady, and has earned his place amongst the fans hearts with years of service and consistency.

Despite his age, he remains one of the most regular starters in the heart of defence, alongside Giorgio Chiellini who has more years on this earth than his counterpart.

Juve decided to celebrate their leader’s birthday with two separate posts however, one in the shape of an image, and another with a highlight reel of some of his best moments.

Happy Birthday King Leo.

Patrick

