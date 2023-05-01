Video – Juventus wish Leonardo Bonucci a happy 36th birthday

On Monday, Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci is celebrating his 36th birthday. The club sent its best wishes to the defender through a compilation video posted on its official Twitter account, featuring some of his goals and interventions at the back.

The Italian joined the Bianconeri in 2010 following a breakthrough campaign at Bari. After winning six straight Scudetto titles in Turin, he decided to embark on a new adventure with Milan in 2017, before making a swift return to Juve a year later.